ICC Champions Trophy Highlights, Sri Lanka (SL) vs (PAK) Pakistan

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals on Monday. They will take on England in the last-four stage match. While openers Azhar Ali (34) and Fakhar Zaman (50) helped Pakistan start steady in their chase of 237 in the last group match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, they lost some quick wickets after. However, steady batting from Sarfraz Ahmed, who stayed unbeaten on 61, led Pakistan to victory which ensured their semi-final berth.
Earlier, Pakistan rode on spectacular bowling from Junaid Khan (3/40) and Hasan Ali (3/43) to bowl Sri Lanka out for 236. Apart from Junaid and Hasan, Fahim Ashraf and Mohammad Amir claimed 2 wickets apiece. For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella was the highest run-getter with 73 runs off 86 balls. Asela Gunaratne (27 off 44) and Suranga Lakmal (26 off 34) helped Sri Lankan reach to a competitive total after the Islanders were struggling at 167/7 at one stage. (SCORECARD).
When and Where to Watch: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Highlights: SL vs PAK
End of the league stages and three Asian teams have qualified for the semi-finals along with the host nation. Sri Lanka will be disappointed as they had their moments in the game but failed to capitalize. So, that sets us up for two thrilling knockout encounters. England will first take on Pakistan at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on 14th June at 1030 local (0930 GMT). That will be followed by the clash between Bangladesh and India in Birmingham the next day at the same time. Join us for all the action. Till then, goodbye and cheers!
Sri Lanka skipper, Angelo Mathews says it was a seesaw kind of a game. Adds Pakistan held their nerve and they are deserving winners. Feels it was a funny wicket to play on, didn't have enough runs on the board but the bowlers were brilliant and he thought they could restrict them. Further adds they unfortunately dropped a few catches which cost them. States he's very proud of the boys for fighting the way they did, despite having only 236 to defend. Rues the dropped chances again. Reckons they got off to a good start but lost wickets in the middle. Ends by saying it is an inexperienced team but proud of the way his team fought so hard.
Pakistan skipper and Man of the Match, Sarfraz Ahmed thanks the Almighty first up. Adds he can't believe they won and how unbelievably well Mohammad Amir played. Mentions he told him (Amir) not to worry about the score and just to play his natural game. States the situation at one point was very tough, but seeing Amir play so confidently helped him relieve some pressure off. Thanks the Almighty once more for the victory in this game. Continues to say that the bowlers bowled really well. Adds that in the first three overs, there was a bit of movement but with the sun coming out, the track got better to bat on. Says that he is very impressed with Fakhar Zaman and that he is a good prospect for Pakistan. Feels that England are a very tough team and they are very good in home conditions. Ends by saying that they will look to play positive cricket against them.
However, Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir were resilient and battled it out in the middle. The former survived a few run out chances and he was dropped on two occasions as well. Schoolboy errors from the Lankans they were and that let Sarfraz off the hook. The skipper batted sensibly and he was supported well by Amir who kept on rotating the strike. The unbeaten 75-run stand between them sealed the deal for Pakistan. The Sri Lankan bowlers tried hard but their fielders let them down today. The pressure got the better of them and it led to their downfall.
Pakistan have held their nerves to come out victorious in this knockout encounter. The jubilation on the faces of Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir is evident and the Men in Green book their spot for the semi-final. Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali took their side to a good start and laid the platform. However, the Islanders fought back emphatically. Credit to the Sri Lankan bowlers for hitting consistent lines and lengths and troubling the shaky batting line-up. They slipped from 74/0 to 137/6 and it looked like Pakistan's unpredictability will come back to haunt them.
4
Lasith Malinga to Sarfraz Ahmed
FOUR! PAKISTAN ARE THROUGH! Sarfraz Ahmed has seen his side over the line and that's a fantastic victory for Mickey Arthur's men. Short and outside off, Sarfraz ramps it across the third man fence for a boundary. He runs to celebrate with his teammates, then kneels down to thank the Almighty. Superb stuff. PAKISTAN WIN BY 3 WICKETS!
2
Lasith Malinga to Sarfraz Ahmed
Slow dipping full toss on middle and leg, whipped away behind square on the leg side for two more. Just a boundary away now, Pakistan.
2
Lasith Malinga to Sarfraz Ahmed
Full toss on the pads. Sarfraz flicks this towards fine leg. Runs the first one hard and as a result, is able to come back for the second. Excellent running.
1
Lasith Malinga to Mohammad Amir
Short of a length outside off, taps it down in front of point and completes a brisk single.
1
wd
Lasith Malinga to Mohammad Amir
Wide! Short but it's too short, the umpire signals wide.