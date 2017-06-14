ICC Champions Trophy Highlights, Sri Lanka (SL) vs (PAK) Pakistan

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals on Monday. They will take on England in the last-four stage match. While openers Azhar Ali (34) and Fakhar Zaman (50) helped Pakistan start steady in their chase of 237 in the last group match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, they lost some quick wickets after. However, steady batting from Sarfraz Ahmed, who stayed unbeaten on 61, led Pakistan to victory which ensured their semi-final berth.

Earlier, Pakistan rode on spectacular bowling from Junaid Khan (3/40) and Hasan Ali (3/43) to bowl Sri Lanka out for 236. Apart from Junaid and Hasan, Fahim Ashraf and Mohammad Amir claimed 2 wickets apiece. For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella was the highest run-getter with 73 runs off 86 balls. Asela Gunaratne (27 off 44) and Suranga Lakmal (26 off 34) helped Sri Lankan reach to a competitive total after the Islanders were struggling at 167/7 at one stage. (SCORECARD).

