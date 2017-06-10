ICC Champions Trophy, Highlights: New Zealand (NZ) vs (BAN) Bangladesh

Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan's stunning partnership gave Bangladesh a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday. Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 102 dotted with eight fours and two sixes while Shakib made 114 that had 11 fours and one maximum. After Tim Southee depleted the Bangladesh top order, taking three wickets in the early overs, Mahmudullah and Shakib stitched a stunning 200 plus partnership to give their team a brilliant win. No one could have imagined Bangladesh winning after being 33/4! (SCORECARD)
Earlier, Bangladesh rode on a brilliant bowling display from Mosaddekk Hossain (3/13) and Taskin Ahmed (2/43) to restrict New Zealand to 265 for 8 in their crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday. For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson scored 57 off 69 balls, while the experienced Ross Taylor chipped in with a 82-ball 63 runs knock. The duo stitched 83 runs for the third wicket.
When and Where to Watch Highlights: New Zealand (NZ) vs (Ban) Bangladesh
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Highlights: NZ vs BAN
That's all from this exciting encounter. Bangladesh have done their part and now their fate relies on the result of tomorrow's game between Australia and England at Edgbaston. Do join us for that crunch game at 1030 local (0930 GMT). Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!
Kane Williamson says that he thought it was a scrappy total on this wicket. Feels the boys bowled well with the new ball. He admits they were a long way away from a perfect performance today. He reckons they were 20 to 25 runs short. Adds that something around 285-290 would have been a match-winning total. Credits Bangladesh for their performance and congratulates them.
Mashrafe Mortaza says that it's a great feeling and in both wins here in Cardiff (one against Australia in 2005), he was present. He is very satisfied with the overall performance of his team. Adds that his bowlers bowled really well and hit the right areas. Praises Mosaddek Hossain for bowling three crucial overs and informs that the idea was to introduce him when there were two left-handers in the middle. He is all praise for Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan and hopes that they continue in the same way. Admits that it was a difficult game but they had the confidence after beating New Zealand in their last meeting.
Man of the Match, Shakib Al Hasan says that there wasn't much talk in the middle and they just wanted to bat 40 overs and see where they go. Feels that the ball was swinging early and they wanted to survive and hit the bad balls. Adds that it's a big thing to win a game in an ICC tournament and hopes to move forward from here.
Under immense pressure, the pair of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah got together. The going was not easy at the start but they weathered the storm and then went on to raise a record 224-run stand. Both the batsmen scored a century each and completely turned the game on its head. Nothing went right for New Zealand after the initial spell and they find themselves out of the tournament. They did try hard in the middle overs but failed to get the decisive breakthrough. Mitchell Santner put brakes on the scoring rate from one end but there wasn't enough pressure built from the other side.
Coming to the chase, it was an outstanding beginning by New Zealand. Tim Southee was on fire and removed Bangladesh's top three batsmen in a jiffy. Adam Milne removed Mushfiqur Rahim in the 12th over to further push the Asian team on the back foot. But what happened after that was simply amazing.
What a game of cricket we have just witnessed! Sensational Bangladesh have outclassed the Kiwis to stay alive in the tournament. A little lap of honour by the Bangladeshi players. They want to thank all their supporters who have come out in numbers to back them. Great moment for the Bangla Tigers. 12 years back they tasted same type of success when they toppled Australia at this very venue.
4
Adam Milne to Mosaddek Hossain
FOUR! Bangladesh win by 5 wickets! Milne bowls it sharp and quick outside off, Mosaddek tries to drive but edges it down to third man for a boundary. New Zealand are knocked out of the Champions Trophy. The crowd is going mad. Mashrafe Mortaza stands in the dressing room and roars in delight. The Bangladesh players are smiling and exchanging pleasantries in the middle. What a historic win for them!
0
Adam Milne to Mosaddek Hossain
Back of a length delivery outside off, Hossain taps it down to gully.
4
Trent Boult to Mahmudullah
FOUR! Hundred number 3 for Mahmudullah in ODIs, what a superlative knock by him. Boult digs in a short ball around leg and Mahmudullah muscles it over backward square leg. It goes on one bounce to the fence. He goes down on his knees, kisses the ground and celebrates his century. What a player!