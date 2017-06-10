ICC Champions Trophy, Highlights: New Zealand (NZ) vs (BAN) Bangladesh

Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan's stunning partnership gave Bangladesh a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday. Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 102 dotted with eight fours and two sixes while Shakib made 114 that had 11 fours and one maximum. After Tim Southee depleted the Bangladesh top order, taking three wickets in the early overs, Mahmudullah and Shakib stitched a stunning 200 plus partnership to give their team a brilliant win. No one could have imagined Bangladesh winning after being 33/4! (SCORECARD)

Earlier, Bangladesh rode on a brilliant bowling display from Mosaddekk Hossain (3/13) and Taskin Ahmed (2/43) to restrict New Zealand to 265 for 8 in their crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday. For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson scored 57 off 69 balls, while the experienced Ross Taylor chipped in with a 82-ball 63 runs knock. The duo stitched 83 runs for the third wicket.

When and Where to Watch Highlights: New Zealand (NZ) vs (Ban) Bangladesh

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.