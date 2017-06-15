ICC Champions Trophy Highlights, India (IND) Vs Bangladesh (BAN)

India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Riding on Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century and Virat Kohli's brilliant 96*, India chased down the Bangladesh total in 40.1 overs. Shikhar Dhawan too came to the party as he made a quick-fire 46 off 34 balls as India got off to a brilliant start. Earlier, India restricted Bangladesh to a score of 264/7 in 50 overs. Tamim Iqbal (70) top-scored for Bangladesh as the defending champions kept pegging away at the wickets. For India, Kedhar Jadhav was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 2 for 22 while Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a couple of wickets each. (SCORECARD)

