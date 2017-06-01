 
ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, England Vs Bangladesh: England Will Eye Winning Start

Updated: 01 June 2017 13:13 IST

ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, England Vs Bangladesh: England begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against a chastised Bangladesh.

ICC Champions Trophy Live Score, England Vs Bangladesh: The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST © AFP

England would be hoping to claim maximum points against Bangladesh, who were in for a rude shock in their practice match against India. England, who beat South Africa 2-1 in their three-much One-Day International series just prior to this tournament, look to be in fine nick, though their batting had imploded against the Proteas in the last match of the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be wondering what hit them when they were dismissed for a paltry 84 while chasing 324 runs against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

So as things stand, England look like odds-on favourites to take home the honours from the first match, especially since Bangladesh are yet to find their feet.

That said, it could still become a little bit of a tester if there were weather-related interruptions, which is a constant possibility with all matches played in England at this time of the year.

But that too should favour the home team, since the cold and wet conditions are something they would be well and truly versed with.

