ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter Hails India's 124-Run Win Against Pakistan

India dominated the proceedings right from the beginning as Pakistan put them to bat after they won the toss. The Indian openers took their team off to a great start and stitched together a 136-run stand before Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a well-made half-century. Yuvraj Singh showed his hitting prowess with a quick-fire half-century, Virat Kohli added to the total with 81 runs while Rohit Sharma top-scored for the team with a brilliant 91 as India posted a mammoth 319 for 3 in 48 overs in a rain-reduced match.

Pakistan started off well as Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad got their team off to a decent beginning but the former World Champions lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 164 for 9 with Wahab Riaz unable to bat.

Congratulations poured in on social media as former and current Indian cricketers celebrated the win and they didn't hide their emotions on a disappointing Pakistan show in the big match. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after India's brilliant win.

That was too easy for India. Pakistan played like a No.8 side. Congratulations India, superb victory.#INDvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 4, 2017

Clinical performance by Indian team to kick start the campaign. Congratulations!! #INDvPAK #CT17 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) June 4, 2017

Forgot to mention Gabbar with the bat...and must add the bowling firepower. Looked every bit the defending champions. #CT17 #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 4, 2017