ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia Vs New Zealand: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Australia start their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against New Zealand on Friday.

In the biggest clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 so far, Australia face New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament at Edgbaston, Birmigham on Friday. Australia must decide whether to unleash all of their 'fearsome foursome' of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson. Injuries have meant the quartet of fast bowlers have rarely all been fit at the same time and, even now, Australia may decide it's too much of a risk fielding all four in the same team, with John Hastings -- who has plenty of English county experience -- also in the squad.

When will Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 will be played on June 2, 2017.

Where will Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I watch the Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match live?

The Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1.

What time does the live coverage of the Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match online?

The Australia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.