ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia-New Zealand Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Rain saw the Champions Trophy one-day international between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston on Friday end in a no result. Australia, set a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs, were 53 for three off nine overs when the last of several rain interruptions took the players off the field.

A minimum of 20 overs had to be bowled in Australia's innings for a result to be possible but so severe was the final downpour that the umpires decided there was no possibility of getting to that mark within the scheduled playing hours.

Both teams received a point apiece for the no result from what was their opening match of the 2017 Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day international teams.

The main beneficiaries were Group A rivals and tournament hosts England, who launched this year's edition with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.

New Zealand, who saw their innings reduced to 46 overs after a rain break of nearly two hours, made 291 all out in 45

They lost their last seven wickets for 37 runs after captain Kane Williamson's excellent innings of exactly 100.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took an ODI best six for 52.