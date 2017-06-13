Champions Trophy 2017: Sarfraz Ahmed Reviews A Dropped Catch, Twitter Finds Its Latest Joke

Sarfraz Ahmed was trolled on Twitter for reviewing a catch that he had grassed.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (61*) cracked a gritty unbeaten fifty as Pakistan survived some tense moments before notching up a thrilling three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their must-win Group B match to enter the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Monday. While fans applauded the gritty knock, the wicketkeeper-batsman was also trolled for an incident that occurred during the Sri Lankan innings.

On the penultimate delivery of the 34th over, Mohammad Amir's induced an outside edge of Asela Gunaratne's willow. The ball flew low to Sarfraz's right and the Pakistani captain failed to grab on to it. The on-field umpires did not have a clear view of the catch and were prompted by Sarfraz to review the catch to the third umpire.

The camera angle behind the keeper showed that not just Sarfraz but also the fielder at slips had a fair idea of the catch being grassed.

As the 'not out' decision flashed on the giants screen, brutally funny remarks followed on Twitter. Some even drew parallels with Rashid Latif, who once claimed a catch that he had dropped. Sarfraz, however, opted for the safer route.

Was that catch appeal proof that Sarfraz supports rashid Latif? #inspiration — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 12, 2017

#PAKvSL the cheating captain reminds of this video! There are many more ??????????

pic.twitter.com/w2kpXGVeyq — N_j17 (@Chaotic_Stark) June 12, 2017

How could #SarfrazAhmed not know he has dropped the catch? #PAKvSL — Arun Rawal (@ArunRawal93) June 12, 2017

Rashid Latif moment for Sarfraz Ahmed... #Cheat — P?akash $inha ???? (@Predicto_Praky) June 12, 2017

Haha good thing he didn't claim it. Apne idol Rashid Latif ki tarha bara ban lagna tha ?? — Tuaha Sohail (@TuahaSohail) June 12, 2017

Pakistan will meet Group A toppers England in the first semifinal on Wednesday at Sophia Gardens. Chasing a modest 237 to win, opener Fakhar Zaman (50) cracked a 36-ball 50 at the top but Pakistan suffered an inexplicable collapse to slip to 162-7. Finally, it was Sarfraz who played a resolute captain's knock to take Pakistan home. The wicketkeeper-batsman shared 75 runs with Mohammad Amir (28) for the 8th wicket as Pakistan overhauled the target with 31 balls to spare.