Champions Trophy 2017: Sarfraz Ahmed Reviews A Dropped Catch, Twitter Finds Its Latest Joke

Updated: 13 June 2017 13:52 IST

The wicketkeeper-batsman shared 75 runs with Mohammad Amir (28) for the 8th wicket as Pakistan overhauled the target with 31 balls to spare.

Sarfraz Ahmed was trolled on Twitter for reviewing a catch that he had grassed. © AFP

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (61*) cracked a gritty unbeaten fifty as Pakistan survived some tense moments before notching up a thrilling three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their must-win Group B match to enter the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Monday. While fans applauded the gritty knock, the wicketkeeper-batsman was also trolled for an incident that occurred during the Sri Lankan innings.

On the penultimate delivery of the 34th over, Mohammad Amir's induced an outside edge of Asela Gunaratne's willow. The ball flew low to Sarfraz's right and the Pakistani captain failed to grab on to it. The on-field umpires did not have a clear view of the catch and were prompted by Sarfraz to review the catch to the third umpire.

The camera angle behind the keeper showed that not just Sarfraz but also the fielder at slips had a fair idea of the catch being grassed.

As the 'not out' decision flashed on the giants screen, brutally funny remarks followed on Twitter. Some even drew parallels with Rashid Latif, who once claimed a catch that he had dropped. Sarfraz, however, opted for the safer route.

Pakistan will meet Group A toppers England in the first semifinal on Wednesday at Sophia Gardens. Chasing a modest 237 to win, opener Fakhar Zaman (50) cracked a 36-ball 50 at the top but Pakistan suffered an inexplicable collapse to slip to 162-7. Finally, it was Sarfraz who played a resolute captain's knock to take Pakistan home.

Topics : Pakistan Sri Lanka ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed
Highlights
  • Sarfraz scored an unbeaten 61-run knock vs Sri Lanka
  • Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
  • Pakistan face England in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday
