Champions Trophy 2017, Semi-Final 1, Today's Match: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch England vs Pakistan Live Coverage On TV

Hosts England, who have been in formidable form during the ICC Champions Trophy, will be taking on an unexpected opponent in Pakistan in the first semi-final of the tournament. Pakistan tore the form book to shreds as they beat both South Africa and Sri Lanka to march into the semis. But in England, they will face their stiffest challenge since India.

When will the England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match be played?

The England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match will be played today.

Where will England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match be played?

The England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

How do I watch the England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match live?

The England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match start?

The live broadcast of the England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match online?

The England vs Pakistan Champions Trophy semi-final 1 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com