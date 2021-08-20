Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to show off his stylish beard to his fans. He posted a picture in his Instagram stories with the hashtag "BreadGameIsOn". Jadeja is currently in England for India's ongoing five-match Test series. He scored a crucial knock of 40 runs during India's first innings in the second Test. The visitors sealed a victory in the second Test, winning by 151 runs. The first match had ended in a draw. Here is the pic Jadeja posted where he showed off his fashionable beard

Instagram

Jadeja's grooming habits show on his social media accounts as the cricketer often posts pictures with neatly trimmed hair and a dressing sense to aspire for.

He recently posted a series of photos showcasing his dressing sense. He captioned it as: "All about the vibe".

Here are the photos:

In the photo, he is seen wearing a grey jacket, a black shirt, a black cap and brown shorts.

For Jadeja the cricketer, the third Test match between England and India begins from August 25 and will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

Jadeja will be aiming to put in a good performance in the upcoming fixture and help extend India's lead.

Promoted

The ongoing series is an important test for Virat Kohli considering India's recent defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Kohli will also be hoping to improve on his performance. The India captain registered knocks of 42 and 20 runs during the second Test match and has been without a Test century since November 2019.