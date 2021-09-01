The 4th Test match at The Oval in London will give an opportunity to Team India to recover from the thrashing received from hosts England at Headingley in Leeds in the third Test match. England totally dominated with both the bat and the ball as the the experience of James Anderson and skipper Joe Root didn't let the visitors settle. Virat Kohli looked set for a big individual score but failed to capitalise along with Cheteshwar Pujara as England bowlers ran through the Indian middle and lower middle-order on the fourth Day to level the 5-match series 1-1.

Where will England vs India 4th Test match be played?

The England vs India 4th Test match will be played at The Oval in London.

When will England vs India 4th Test match be played?

The England vs India 4th Test match will be played between September 2 to September 6.

What time will England vs India 4th Test match begin?

The England vs India 4th Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 4th Test match?

The England vs India 4th Test match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of England vs India 4th Test match?

Promoted

The live streaming for England vs India 4th Test match will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)