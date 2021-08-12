After a short rain delay, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and asked India to bat first on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England at Lord's cricket ground, on Thursday. The first Test match ended in a draw after Day 5 was completely washed out due to rain in Nottingham. The visitors needed 157 runs with nine wickets remaining on the final day to go 1-0 up in five-match series but the rain played spoilsport. It will be a difficult job for both the captains when it comes to team selection following injuries in both camps. Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the second Test match due to a hamstring injury, visitors have a tough call to make whether they want like-for-like replacement and bring in a fast bowler or rope in veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI who could also contribute with the bat at number eight. Talking about the England side, Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire Test series against India with a calf injury, so they might bring in Mark Wood or Craig Overton in the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Score, England (ENG) vs India (IND) From Lord's, London