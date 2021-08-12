ENG vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Updates: Ishant Sharma Replaces Shardul Thakur As England Opt To Bowl
England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: India bring in Ishant Sharma in place of injured Shardul Thakur as England ask the visiting side to bat first after winning the toss.
After a short rain delay, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and asked India to bat first on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England at Lord's cricket ground, on Thursday. The first Test match ended in a draw after Day 5 was completely washed out due to rain in Nottingham. The visitors needed 157 runs with nine wickets remaining on the final day to go 1-0 up in five-match series but the rain played spoilsport. It will be a difficult job for both the captains when it comes to team selection following injuries in both camps. Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the second Test match due to a hamstring injury, visitors have a tough call to make whether they want like-for-like replacement and bring in a fast bowler or rope in veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI who could also contribute with the bat at number eight. Talking about the England side, Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire Test series against India with a calf injury, so they might bring in Mark Wood or Craig Overton in the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Score, England (ENG) vs India (IND) From Lord's, London
- 15:24 (IST)ENG Opt To Bowl First!England win toss and elect to bowl firstIndian openers will be looking to give their team a good start after being put in under overcast conditionsIndia make one change- Ishant Sharma comes in for injured Shardul Thakur
Toss & team news from Lord's!
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
England have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the nd #ENGvIND Test.
Follow the match
Here's India's Playing XI pic.twitter.com/leCpLfUDnG
- 15:14 (IST)Toss At 3:20 !Toss in 10 minutes now - 3:20 pm ISTHoping for no further delays and quick start to the action
UPDATE from Lord's!
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
Toss delayed & will take place at 10.50 local time (15.20 IST).
Play will commence at 11.15 local time (15.45 IST). #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/dpzLfTCjeQ
- 15:02 (IST)Rain Is Back - Toss Delayed !2nd Test, Day 1 Toss has been delayed due to rainAnother frustrating start to a Test in England
- 14:57 (IST)Pope Released From ENG Squad!Ollie Pope was released from England's squad to play for Surrey in the Royal London Cup
Batsman @OPope32 has been released from our Test squad for the second Test against India.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 12, 2021
Pope will play for @surreycricket in their Royal London Cup fixture against Derbyshire. pic.twitter.com/bpumxgEKSa
- 14:56 (IST)Ashwin Speaks!Here's what Indian all-rounder Ashwin had to say ahead of the 2nd Test
Takeaways from the st Test— BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2021
Playing at the @HomeOfCricket
Mood in the camp ahead of the nd Test #TeamIndia off-spinner @ashwinravi99 says it all at Lord's - by @RajalArora
Watch the full video #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/TuUpsnI39v pic.twitter.com/q1C7EYBh4J
- 14:50 (IST)Day 1 Pitch - First Look!Here's the first look of the playing surfaceMore than the pitch, its the overcast conditions that can come into the game early on, making the toss even more important
Win the toss & elect to— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
Here's how the Lord's pitch looks like ahead of Day 1 of the 2nd #ENGvIND Test. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ft427vcSiz
- 14:45 (IST)India Preparations!Gearing up for the all-important Test at the historic Lord's cricket groundWouldn't the visiting side just love to go 1-0 up here, at Lord's !!
Preparations done #TeamIndia geared up for the 2nd #ENGvIND Test at Lord's
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021
- 14:41 (IST)Hello And Welcome - 2nd Test, ENG v IND- Lord'sHello and welcome to the Live blog of the second Test match between England and India scheduled to start in a short while from nowTeam India will be aiming to continue the good work showcased by the entire team in the four completed days of the first TestEngland, on the other hand, will like to move on from the injury setbacks to their top bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad with their top-order going into the Lord's Test with an immense baggage to give the home side a good startWith all to play for, let the match begin!