India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third Test in Leeds on Wednesday. The decision, however, didn't quite benefit the visitors as an England pace attack led by the veteran James Anderson ripped into India's batting lineup, sending them packing for just 78 runs. Anderson took three in the first session and Ollie Robinson grabbed a wicket on either side of Lunch before Craig Overton and Sam Curran made short work of India's lower order.

There was plenty to be said on social media after the Indian batsmen's dismal performance, which comes less than a year after the infamous 36 all out against Australia in Adelaide.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer responded with a still from the movie 'Main Hoon Na', where actor Zayed Khan can be seen blocking the view of two of his friends while saying "dekho mat, saha nahi jaayega (don't look, you won't be able to bear it)".

There were several other memes as well, as Indian supporters vented their frustration and England fans celebrated.

Anderson started the collapse, dismissing the in-form KL Rahul in the very first over of the match. He then went on to pick the big wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli and ended his spell with stunning figures of 3/6.

Ollie Robinson ended Ajinkya Rahane's resistance just before Lunch and came back to send Rishabh Pant packing soon after.

Craig Overton then dismissed Rohit Sharma, who made a patient 19 off 105 deliveries. He followed it up by trapping Mohammed Shami leg-before the very next delivery, but was unable to pick up a hat-trick.

Sam Curran then found himself on a hat-trick as he snared Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the very next over.

It was Overton who wrapped things up for England after Mohammed Siraj edged it to Joe Root in the slips cordon.