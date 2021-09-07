India completed an epic come-from-behind win at The Oval in the 4th Test against England on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. After being bowled out for 191 in the first innings, India registered a thumping 157-run victory over the hosts to win their first match at the ground in 50 years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of celebrations and reactions after yet another famous away win.

"From the dressing room, we get you unseen visuals & reactions post an epic win from #TeamIndia at The Oval," BCCI wrote.

Watch the video here:

"We knew the wicket was flat so we had to put in a lot of effort on Day 5. We tried to bowl at good lengths and we tried to contain runs as we knew the wickets will come," Umesh Yadav said in the video.

Umesh Yadav, playing his first Test since December last year, picked up three wickets in each innings and was India's leading wicket-taker in the match.

Another player who had a massive impact on the game was Shardul Thakur.

If two quick counterattacking half-centuries were not enough, he came back with the ball to give India two crucial breakthroughs.

With India needing 10 wickets on the final day, Shardul sent Rory Burns packing to give the visitors their first opening.

Then, after a masterful spell from Jasprit Bumrah, he returned to take the key wicket of Joe Root - India's tormentor-in-chief in the series, with three centuries in the previous three matches.

"It feels great. The day I got to know I am playing the game, I planned on creating an impact in this game and create such an impact that I make a useful and winning contribution for the team," Thakur told BCCI in the video.

England and India will now face off at Old Trafford in Manchester in the final Test, which begins on September 10.