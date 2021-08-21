"When Sleep Is Life": Rohit Sharma Shares Picture Of Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw Taking A Nap En Route To Leeds
England vs India: Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a story of Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur sleeping on the team bus, which is en route to Leeds.
Highlights
- Rohit Sharma shared a sleeping photo of Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur
- Team India is currently en route to Leeds on their bus
- Ritika Sajdeh also shared a photo of Rohit Sharma
The Indian men's cricket team on Friday left for Leeds, where it is scheduled to play the third Test match against England. Players, including star batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur, and Prithvi Shaw, along with their families travelled on a bus to reach their destination. And, throughout the journey, cricketers kept their fans entertained with their antics on the Team bus. Rohit Sharma shared a picture of Shardul and Shaw enjoying a nap on the Team bus en route to Leeds. Sharing the image on Instagram Stories, the 'Hit-Man' wrote, "When sleep is life."
Well, it doesn't stop here. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh also shared some funny moments on Instagram Stories. The first one is obviously about her "perfect travel buddy" Rohit.
In the snap, Rohit is seen sleeping in a sitting position. He has covered his face with a jacket. "The perfect travel buddy," she captioned the photograph.
Ritika also shared a picture of Shardul lying on the floor of the bus. This time, he is awake.
Shaw has also shared a couple of snaps from the bus journey on Instagram. "Travel day, off to Leeds," Shaw wrote in the caption box of the post. We can spot Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit, Shardul in the frame.
Following their thumping 151-run win over England in the second Test, Team India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The third Test match is slated to start on August 25.