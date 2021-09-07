India registered a memorable win over England in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. This was India's second triumph at the ground with the previous victory coming way back in 1971. It was also only the second time that Team India won an away Test after scoring under 200 in their first innings. Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur were the stars of India's victory, but credit also goes to all the bowlers who pulled through on the final day of the Test to bundle out England for 210 in the second innings. After India's famous victory, Australia legend Shane Warne took to Twitter to shower praise on the Indian team, calling it "the best test team in the world".

"Congratulations @imVkohli & the entire Indian team on another terrific win. What you guys have all achieved together over the last 12 months is absolutely magnificent ! Clearly the best test team in the world & that title is thoroughly deserved too ! Long live test cricket," tweeted the legendary leg-spinner.

While it was a team effort, two players were at the centre of India's epic win.

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma scored an exceptional century, his first overseas ton, that set the platform for the other batsmen as India scored 466 to set England a stiff target of 368 runs.

But the real standout throughout the match was Shardul Thakur. The 29-year-old steered India out of troubled waters in the first innings, smashing the fastest Test half-century in England. The knock brought about some respectability to India's first innings total and gave the team a fighting chance.

Then in the second innings, Shardul once again shone with the bat in hand, scoring a free-flowing 60 as the Indian lower-order came to the party.

Not just with the bat, Shardul made an impact with the ball in hand as well. He gave India their first wicket in the second innings by removing Rory Burns and then came back later to get the big fish in Joe Root to all but assure India the win.

India go into the fifth and final Test 2-1 up and will back themselves to win the series at Old Trafford.

The final Test starts in Manchester on Friday.