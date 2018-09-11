India vs England: Rishabh Pant Scores Maiden Test Century As India Stage Fightback Against England

Rishabh Pant batted with immense skill and patience to notch up his maiden Test century off 117 balls on the final day of the fifth Test against England on Tuesday. He reached the coveted three figure-mark with a huge six off Adil Rashid in the 74th over. On the way to his hundred at The Oval, Rishabh Pant hit 14 boundaries and three huge sixes. By virtue of this century, Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in England. Rishabh Pant along with KL Rahul stitched a partnership of over 150 runs and give the visitors a glimmer of hope. The wicketkeeper-batsman made his Test debut against England at Trent Bridge. Pant announced his arrival in style as he clubbed spinner Adil Rashid for a maximum on his very first ball in India's first innings. He was later dismissed by Stuart Broad for 24 off 51 balls.

However, in India's second innings, Pant was dismissed by James Anderson for a single run. India went onto win the Trent Bridge Test by 203 runs.

In the fourth Test, which England won by 60 runs, Pant was dismissed for a duck after facing 29 deliveries in India's first innings and scored 18 in India's second innings.

However, Pant, after scoring just five runs in the ongoing Test, made amends for his previous string of low scores himself and reached the coveted three-figure mark in Test cricket.

Earlier, India opener KL Rahul notched up his fifth Test century after India's top order failed to accumulate runs in 464-run chase. After missing out on a half-century in the first innings, KL Rahul withstood England's pace attack.

KL Rahul hit 17 fours and a solitary six en route his century.

With his century, KL Rahul is now second in the list of Indian batsmen who have the highest scores as openers in 4th innings in England. Legend Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart for his 221 at The Oval in 1979. Chetan Chauhan is third on the list for his 80 at The Oval in 1979.