India vs England: KL Rahul Hits Fifth Test Century As India Look To Save Match Against England

India's opening batsman KL Rahul notched up his fifth Test century in the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval on Tuesday. KL Rahul stood strong when India's top order failed to accumulate runs. After missing out on a half-century in the first innings, KL Rahul withstood England's pace attack in India's mammoth 464-run chase to the Test. With his century, KL Rahul is now second in the list of Indian batsmen who have the highest scores as openers in 4th innings in England. Legend Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart for his 221 at The Oval in 1979. Chetan Chauhan is third on the list for his 80 at The Oval in 1979.

India were struggling on the fourth day when they were three down for two runs. Shikhar Dhawan (1), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (0) succumbed to the England bowlers. It was Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (37) who stitched together a 117-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Rahul hit 17 fours and a solitary six en route his century. He was ably supported by Rahane who unluckily missed out on his fifty after getting dismissed by Moeen Ali.

Earlier on the fourth day, England opener Alastair Cook (147) scored a fine century along side skipper Joe Root (125) to pile pressure on India. The duo ground the Indian bowling into submission with 259-run stand. Courtesy the twin hundreds by the former and current skipper, England declared their second innings on 423/8 with a massive target of 464 for the Indians.