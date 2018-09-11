 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane Key As India Eye An Unlikely Draw

Updated: 11 September 2018 15:00 IST

Live cricket score India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane (10) and KL Rahul (46) remained unbeaten at the crease as India ended Day 4 of the fifth Test with 58 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

India vs England Live: Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul were at the centre for India at stumps on Day 4. © Reuters

India stared at a disappointing defeat after Alastair Cook's fairytale farewell knock and Joe Root's classy hundred enabled England to pile more misery on the visitors during the penultimate day of the fifth Test. Cook made dogged 147 off 286 balls in his final knock while skipper Root roared back to form with a stylish 125, his first hundred in 28 innings, as the duo grinded the Indian bowling into submission with 259-run stand. Courtesy the twin hundreds by the former and current skipper, England declared their second innings on 423/8 with a massive target of 464 for the Indians. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, straight from The Oval, London

14:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of Day 5 of the 5th and final Test between India and England.

Deflated after fielding for over 112 overs, India's wobbly top-order once again faltered with Shikhar Dhawan (1), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0) dismissed in quick succession with day end score being 58 for three. With 406 runs required on the final day and seven wickets in hand, an embarrassing 1-4 series defeat looks imminent for India as of now. The wily Jimmy Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Stuart Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's (434 wickets).

Dhawan's poor technique was once again exposed as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson. Ditto for Pujara, who got a sharp incutter that breached his defence. He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one. Skipper Virat Kohli after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters. KL Rahul (46 batting) batted in cavalier fashion hitting eight boundaries in the company of Ajinkya Rahane (10 batting).

However, the day certainly belonged to Cook, who scored his 33rd hundred his last appearance to join a select band of players having scored a hundred on debut and final Test. He is fifth in the list after Reginal Duff, Bill Ponsford, Greg Chappell and Mohammed Azharuddin.His 286-ball knock had 14 boundaries and it certainly overshadowed Cook's 190 ball effort that had 12 fours and a six. Their partnership literally killed the contest after Ishant Sharma's ankle injury had pegged India further back. In the post-lunch session, the duo looked to build on their partnership and further frustrate the Indian bowlers, bringing up their 200-stand off 303 balls.

Root, on 94, got a second life as Cheteshwar Pujara dropped him at first slip off Mohammed Shami (2-97) in the 77th over. He then went on to score his 14th Test hundred off 151 balls. Thereafter, Root started attacking as England crossed 300 in the 88th over. India were a bowler short with Ishant leaving the field due to ankle pain.

Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane Lokesh Rahul James Anderson Stuart Broad Virat Kohli Joe Root Alastair Cook The Oval, London England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 5th Test
