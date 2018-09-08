India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes For India As England Lose 8th Wicket

Ishant Sharma struck thrice to lead India's sensational fightback as the visitors reduced England to 198 for 7 at stumps after Alastair Cook hit a memorable half-century in his career's final match on day one of the fifth Test on Friday. Ishant (3/28) picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/57) struck twice each to trigger England's collapse in the final session of the opening day. The 33-year-old Cook, who will retire from international cricket after this Test, produced a 190-ball 71-run innings to give England a good start before the hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7. The hosts were going strong at 133-1 when Bumrah dismissed Cook and Joe Root (0) in successive balls in the 64th over and then Ishant removed Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 5th Test, Day 2, straight from The Oval, London

16:38 IST: Bowling change for India straight after drinks break. Ravindra Jadeja comes in to replace Jasprit Bumrah.

16:34 IST: Drinks break - After one hour of play on Day 2 England have added 45 runs to their overnight score. India have managed just one wicket of Adil Rashid in the first half of the morning session. ENG 243-8 after 103 overs.

16:23 IST: Beaten! Beautiful delivery from Mohammed Shami. Angled in and then moves across after pitching. Jos Buttler throws his bat on that one and the ball just misses the outside edge. ENG 236-8 after 100.4 overs.

16:21 IST: First bowling change for India on Day 2. Mohammed Shami replaces Ishant Sharma. ENG 234-8 after 100 overs.

16:14 IST: FOUR! Stuart Broad collects his first boundary of the morning. The ball was wide from Ishant Sharma outside the off stump and Broad collects a boundary with an uppish drive. Broad adding important here runs for England alongside Jos Buttler (21). ENG 227-8 after 98.5 overs.

16:07 IST: Edged and four! Jos Buttler collects a boundary. Thick outside edge and the ball passes wide of the Indian captain Virat Kohli at second slip. ENG 219-8 after 97.3 overs.

16:04 IST: OUT! Review from Adil Rashid. Original decision is out. And the decision stays. Rashid is caught right in front of the stumps. First wicket of the morning for India on Day 2. Bumrah strikes. Rashid walks back after scoring 15 runs. ENG 214-8 after 97.1 overs.

15:57 IST: FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah drifts on to the pads and Adil Rashid flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Lovely wrist work from the right-hander. The partnership between Rashid and Buttler has now moved into the thirties. ENG 212-7 after 95.5 overs.

15:48 IST: Another tight over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. Just one run from it. Both the Indian seamers are getting good movement off the pitch. The ball is moving in both directions for Ishant and Bumrah. ENG 204-7 after 94 overs.

15:41 IST: Huge lbw appeal from Ishant Sharma. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena turns it down. Ultra edge technology clearly show that the ball took the inside edge before striking the pads. Adil Rashid survives. ENG 203-7 after 92.2 overs.

15:34 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the morning and 200 comes up for England. Wide delivery from Bumrah outside the off-stump and Adil Rashid drives it through the vacant cover region for four runs. ENG 202-7 after 91.1 overs.

15:34 IST: Maiden over! Tidy start from Ishant Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah will share the ball with Ishant from the other end.

15:30 IST: Straightaway some movement off the pitch for Ishant Sharma. The first delivery was an in-swinger from Ishant. The second delivery moves away from Jos Buttler after pitching. ENG 198-7 after 90.2 overs.

15:28 IST: Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are at the centre for England on Day 2. Ishant Sharma will start the proceedings for India.

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of Day 2 of the 5th and final Test between India and England.

Moeen Ali tried to resurrect England's innings with a patient 50 off 170 balls but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7. Mohammed Shami (0-43) also toiled throughout the day and was immensely unlucky to not have picked up any wickets. Post-tea, Bumrah and Ishant started off with brilliant spells again, and this time they got deserved rewards. Cook's dismissal started the collapse. He was bowled playing on off Bumrah in the 64th over. He put on 73 runs with Ali for the second wicket.

Three balls later, Bumrah trapped Joe Root lbw for a duck, with DRS ruling in favour of India. It became three wickets in nine balls as Sharma nicked off Bairstow, caught behind. It was some consolation for keeper Rishabh Pant who had a tough day behind the wickets as the ball seamed a lot after tea.

Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket and stemmed the downfall. The latter scored his 13th half-century off a slow 167 balls in this interim. Jadeja began the slide again, as Stokes was trapped lbw in the 78th over. Having played and missed through the day, Ali finally managed to nick Sharma behind in the 83rd over.