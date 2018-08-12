India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India Look To Bowl Out England Early

Chris Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) helped England reach 357 for six wickets and take a huge 250-run lead over India on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday. Woakes registered his maiden international century, while Bairstow scored his 19th Test fifty on Day 3. The duo shared a 189-run stand for the sixth wicket. When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India's meagre first-innings 107 -- a commanding lead of 250 runs. Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Bairstow that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980. And in his 25th match at this level, Woakes surpassed his previous Test best of 66, made against Sri Lanka at Lord's two years ago, before completing a 129-ball hundred, including 15 fours, with a pulled three off Hardik Pandya. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Play fantasy league and win cash daily

Live updates of India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4, straight from Lord's

Beginning the day, Cook and Jennings made a positive start, showing a lot of intent. But a full-pitched delivery missed Jennings' bat and hit his pads, resulting in a LBW decision, with the hosts at 28. Cook fell soon, as an away-moving delivery from Ishant found an edge and the ball landed in the hands of wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.

As soon as 20-year-old Pope joined Root in the middle, India captain Virat Kohli decided to bring in chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav to operate from one end. Pope showed a lot of promise, dealing confidently with Ishant, Shami and Kuldeep.

The partnership between Pope and Root had reached 45 runs when a delivery from Pandya dismissed the former. Pope missed the line and was plumb in front of the wicket, with England at 77/3. Play fantasy league and win cash daily