India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India Look To Bowl Out England Early

Chris Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) helped England reach 357 for six wickets and take a huge 250-run lead over India on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday. Woakes registered his maiden international century, while Bairstow scored his 19th Test fifty on Day 3. The duo shared a 189-run stand for the sixth wicket. When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India's meagre first-innings 107 -- a commanding lead of 250 runs. Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Bairstow that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980. And in his 25th match at this level, Woakes surpassed his previous Test best of 66, made against Sri Lanka at Lord's two years ago, before completing a 129-ball hundred, including 15 fours, with a pulled three off Hardik Pandya. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Beginning the day, Cook and Jennings made a positive start, showing a lot of intent. But a full-pitched delivery missed Jennings' bat and hit his pads, resulting in a LBW decision, with the hosts at 28. Cook fell soon, as an away-moving delivery from Ishant found an edge and the ball landed in the hands of wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.
As soon as 20-year-old Pope joined Root in the middle, India captain Virat Kohli decided to bring in chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav to operate from one end. Pope showed a lot of promise, dealing confidently with Ishant, Shami and Kuldeep.
The partnership between Pope and Root had reached 45 runs when a delivery from Pandya dismissed the former. Pope missed the line and was plumb in front of the wicket, with England at 77/3.
Okay then! What is in store for Sunday? Rain, rain and more rain, says the forecast - 92 percent to be precise. India will certainly wish it to be a repeat of Day 1. England might declare overnight. Or they might bat till the lead reaches 300, if possible, so that the batsmen in the opposition are not fresh. The Indian batters can take heart from how their English counterparts did today - especially the lower middle order - and try and guts it out in the middle, whenever they get the chance to bat. Given the poor forecast, only one team can win from here while India can draw it, with some help from the weather. Do join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT) for all the action from Day 4, assuming it does happen. Cheers!
Many times, the saying comes to life - When you are down and out, hit your way out of trouble. Today was one of those times. Bairstow and Woakes started to counter-punch India, especially the latter and the visitors were pushed on the back foot. Ishant and Shami were brilliant first up but the other three bowlers - Hardik, Kuldeep and Ashwin - were nowhere close to being supportive. The chinaman was extremely disappointing, struggling with his lengths while for some reason, Kohli kept delaying the introduction of Ashwin. He was brought on as late as the 39th over. Baffling.
In spite of losing wickets, they have scored runs freely, amassing more than 350 runs in a little over 80 overs. At one stage during the second session, they were scoring at more than 6 an over - all thanks to the counter-attack from Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes. What a partnership - 189 from 261 balls - 104 of those runs coming in boundaries. Bairstow was unlucky to miss out on his century but boy, did Chris Woakes enjoy himself etching his name for the third time on the Lord's Honours Board - first it was for a 5-fer, then a 10-fer and now, a century. Take a bow. Proper definition of an all-rounder.
So there you go. That did not take long. STUMPS ON DAY 3. What a Saturday for England. Rocked early, struggling at 131/5, with just 24 ahead, they have now swelled that to 250 - for the loss of just 1 wicket. That is the depth of this team with the bat.
1802 local - Well, the light was fading and the umpires have taken the players off. Looks pretty dark and don't think light will improve. We might not be far from Stumps.
Magnificent bowling. Luckless has been Ishant. Luckless have been India. On a length outside off, Woakes looks to defend but the ball comes back in a long way and cuts him into two.
FOUR! Flashed and flashed hard. Short and outside off, Woakes backs away a touch and slashes it over point for a boundary. THE LEAD IS NOW 250. Woakes moves to 120 from 158 balls, with his 18th boundary.
Full and outside off, Woakes looks to drive but does not counter for the swing available with the new cherry. There is no feet movement and the ball nearly goes through the gap between bat and pad. Luckily for him, it takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards mid on.
The batsman defends it from within the crease. One run added to the total.
Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.