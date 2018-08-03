 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Watch: Virat Kohli Dedicates Stunning Century To Wife Anushka Sharma With Celebration Gone Viral
Updated: 03 August 2018 13:21 IST

After scoring his century, Virat Kohli reached under his shirt and kissed the ring he had attached to a chain.

Virat Kohli paid tribute to wife Anushka Sharma after scoring a century for India vs England on Day 2. © Twitter

Virat Kohli single-handedly battled the England bowlers in difficult batting conditions at Edgbaston on Day 2 of the opening Test on Thursday. The Indian skipper scored his 22nd Test hundred, his first in England as India reduced the deficit to just 13 runs. England were threatening to take control of the 1st Test with India struggling at 182 for eight. But a batting masterclass from Kohli thwarted the English and got the visitors right back into the contest. Kohli survived two dropped catches by Dawid Malan to score a sublime 149 and lift India to 274.

After reaching his century, Kohli reached under his shirt and kissed the ring he had attached to a chain. The Indian skipper then gave a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma, who was watching from the stands in Birmingham.

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised Kohli's innings by saying: "At one stage we were staring down the barrel, and the gap was huge, but because of his brilliance, and the commitment shown by the batsmen around him, it's still even stevens for both sides.

"He showed terrific discipline, I felt," added Bangar, a former India batsman. "At no instance did he reach out for the ball"

Kohli was on 97 when No. 11 Umesh Yadav came in but the tailender kept his wicket intact.

A late cut four off Stokes, his 14th boundary in 172 balls, saw Kohli reach his 22nd Test hundred.

The 29-year-old then struck several stylish attacking shots, including a classic cover-drive for four off Stokes and a lofted six off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

And when a two off Rashid took him to 135, it meant Kohli had made more runs than he did in the whole of his maiden Test series in England in 2014, when he managed a meagre 134 runs in 10 innings.

Kohli eventually fell when he cut Rashid straight to Stuart Broad at backward point.

The Indian run-machine batted for nearly five hours and faced 225 balls, including 22 fours and a six.

