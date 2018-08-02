 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India Look To Bowl Out England Under 300

Updated: 02 August 2018 13:29 IST

Live cricket score, India vs England, 1st Test: England wasted a decent start as India bounced back in the third session and restricted the hosts to 285/9 at stumps on the opening day.

Live Score, India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 4 wickets on Day 1. © AFP

England wasted a decent start as India bounced back in the third session and restricted the hosts to 285/9 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test match on Wednesday. Sam Curran (24) and James Anderson (0) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day. Resuming the final session from 163/3, England batters failed to utilize the batting-friendly conditions at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground and went back back one after the other. For India, star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets while Mohammad Shami took two wickets. Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma scalped one wicket each. Earlier, electing to bat under slightly damp conditions, the England openers -- Alastair Cook (13) and Keaton Jennings (42) -- had no trouble in dealing with the India quicks as they soon raised 26 runs, before Ashwin was brought in as early as the seventh over of the innings. The off-spinner immediately delivered with the wicket of Cook, even as Jennings survived a dropped chance and a few inside-edges.Cook's departure brought in skipper Joe Root, who together with Jennings started the repair work and forged a 57-run second wicket stand and ensured there were no more hiccups in the opening session. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates of India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, straight from the Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham

The tea session saw India pacer Mohammad Shami taking Jennings' (42) wicket in his very first over. Jennings, who did all the hard work facing 98 balls, fell while defending Shami's short-pitched ball which dislodged his off bail. Shami immediately jolted the hosts again trapping new man Dawid Malan (8) plumb in front to reduce them to 112/3 in no time.

Thereafter, Root, who in the meantime got past 6,000 Test runs, along with Bairstow started the repair work with caution. Together the right-handers forged an unbeaten 51-run stand for the fourth wicket and guided England safely to the tea break at 163/3.

The final session is all about the Indian bowlers, especially Ashwin. The experienced spinner bowled some difficult lines to the England batters which resulted in the quick wickets. Root (80) and Jonny Bairstow (70), however, put some fight but some brilliant fielding and bowling from Virat Kohli and Umesh Yadav, respectively, saw the departure of both batsmen.

Had Karthik caught Anderson off the second last ball of the day, India's day would be sweeter. For now, England will come out to bat on Day 2. The tourists will hope to get them out as quickly as possible and get past the total in front of them. Day 2 is set for another cracking contest. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Join in at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Cheers!

!

England were not bad with the bat but gave up their wickets cheaply. Cook fell to a beauty while the rest fell prey to the visitors. Jennings and Root stitched 72 for the second wicket but two quick breakthroughs post lunch got them on the back foot. Skipper Root and Bairstow then added 104 for the fourth wicket and were taking the game away from the touring side. But the turning point was Root's run out where skipper Kohli's athleticism got him his counterpart. It was all India then as they didn't allow the tail to wag.

!

Ashwin was given the ball early in the day and he did just what his captain asked him to do. Picked up the big fish, Cook, and got Buttler and Stokes in quick time later on. Shami too was substantial with the ball and got a brace for his efforts. Ishant was making the ball move and Yadav who came back strongly after a poor start got a wicket each.

!

Lovely day of Test cricket. After all of it I think it is safe to say that the day belonged to the Indians. They picked wickets at important phases that pegged the hosts back.

87.6
0

Mohammed Shami to Sam Curran

England will come out to bat tomorrow. Anderson drives this fuller ball to covers. ENGLAND ARE 285/9 AT THE END OF DAY 1.

87.5
0

Mohammed Shami to Sam Curran

DROPPED! Oh dear! The catching has not been the best and India had a chance to finish the job today itself. On a good length outside off, Anderson gets an outside edge behind. Karthik flies to his left but the ball doesn't stick. Had he left it, it would have been a dolly for Dhawan at first slip.

87.4
0

Mohammed Shami to Sam Curran

Full on that fifth stump line, cut to third man for a single. Anderson to face the final two balls.

87.3
0

Mohammed Shami to Sam Curran

Outside off, Curran thinks of playing at it but pulls out at the last minute.

87.2
0

Mohammed Shami to Sam Curran

Fuller on middle and off, Curran blocks it back to the bowler.

87.1
0

Mohammed Shami to Sam Curran

Stays back and punches the ball to covers.

India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Alastair Cook Joe Root Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane England vs India, 2018 Ravichandran Ashwin
