England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: England Lead By 154, Ravindra Jadeja's Batting Heroics Keeps India In Contest
Updated: 09 September 2018 23:26 IST

India were dismissed for 292 in reply to England's first-innings 332.

India vs England: England Lead By 154, Ravindra Jadeja
India were bundled out for 292 runs in their first innings © AFP

England were 114 for two in their second innings, a lead of 154 runs, at stumps on the third day of the fifth Test against India at the Oval on Sunday. Alastair Cook, in his final innings before international retirement, was 46 not out and Joe Root, his successor as England captain, 29 not out. Their unbroken partnership for the third wicket was worth 52 runs at the close. Earlier, India were dismissed for 292 in reply to England's first-innings 332. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 86 not out, having led India's attack with four wickets in England's first innings. The left-arm spinner also shared a stand of 77 for the seventh wicket with Hanuma Vihari, who made 56 on Test debut. England paceman James Anderson took two for 54 in 21 overs to leave him two shy of Australia great Glenn McGrath's record of 563 Test wickets, the most taken by any fast bowler. England lead this five-match series 3-1.

Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja Alastair Cook England vs India, 2018 England vs India, 5th Test Cricket
Highlights
  • England lead India by 154 runs with 8 wickets remaining
  • India bowled out for 292 (Jadeja 86*, Moeen 2-50)
  • England 1st innings: 332 (Buttler 89, Cook 71, Jadeja 4-79)
