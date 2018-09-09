India vs England: England Lead By 154, Ravindra Jadeja's Batting Heroics Keeps India In Contest

England were 114 for two in their second innings, a lead of 154 runs, at stumps on the third day of the fifth Test against India at the Oval on Sunday. Alastair Cook, in his final innings before international retirement, was 46 not out and Joe Root, his successor as England captain, 29 not out. Their unbroken partnership for the third wicket was worth 52 runs at the close. Earlier, India were dismissed for 292 in reply to England's first-innings 332. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 86 not out, having led India's attack with four wickets in England's first innings. The left-arm spinner also shared a stand of 77 for the seventh wicket with Hanuma Vihari, who made 56 on Test debut. England paceman James Anderson took two for 54 in 21 overs to leave him two shy of Australia great Glenn McGrath's record of 563 Test wickets, the most taken by any fast bowler. England lead this five-match series 3-1.