India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Century As India Take Control On Day 2 Against England

Cheteshwar Pujara scored an unbeaten century (132*) to help India post 273 all-out in the first innings and take a 27-run lead on day 2 of the fourth Test at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Friday. England were 6/0 after four overs, trailing India by 21 runs, before the day's play ended. Replying to England's 246, India rode Pujara's brilliantly paced essay which lasted 257 balls and was laced with 16 fours to get past England even after losing wickets in a hurry post lunch. Along with skipper Virat Kohli (46), Pujara stitched together 92-run third wicket stand to lay the foundation and then joined hands with tailenders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for 32-run and 46-run associations, respectively.