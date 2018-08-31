 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Fastest Indian Batsman To Score 6000 Runs

Updated: 31 August 2018 17:34 IST

Virat Kohli has been in great batting form during the Test series with England.

Virat Kohli has been scoring runs in the longer format consistently © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone after becoming the second-fastest Indian batsman to reach 6000 Test runs. He achieved this feat in the fourth Test against England in the 22nd over of India's first inning. This was his 70th Test and 119th inning. Virat Kohli was batting on 9 when reached the 6000-run mark. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart as he reached the figure in 65 Tests (117 innings). Kohli now takes the second spot while former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is third (72 Tests, 123 innings). Legends Rahul Dravid (73 Tests, 125 innings) and Sachin Tendulkar (76 Tests, 120 innings) occupy the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

India are currently playing England in a 5-match Test series. The hosts are 2-1 up and India have started the fourth Test brightly with their pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma stepping up for their team on the first day.

A disciplined bowling display by the Indian pacers helped India dismiss England for a modest 246 in their first innings. Sam Curran (78) and Moeen Ali (40) were crucial in steering England clear of danger after the hosts were reduced to 86/6.

The second day of the fourth Test saw India maintain their superiority early on but England pacer Stuart Broad dismissed both Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Lokesh Rahul (19).

India will aim to win this match after their stupendous performance in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

  • Virat Kohli is the second fastest from his country to the milestone
  • He is behind Sunil Gavaskar who reached the feat in 65 Tests
  • Virender Sehwag is third while Sachin Tendulkar is fifth
