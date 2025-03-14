One of the most charismatic batters India has produced, Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in the Indian Masters League on Thursday. Yuvraj smashed a whopping 59 runs from 30 balls, landing 7 sixes and one four in the process as the Indian side eliminated Australia from the tournament. Yuvraj's towering sixes in the match reminded fans of his exploits in the ICC World T20 in 2008 where the southpaw had famously hit 6 sixes in an over against England pacer Stuart Broad.

Over the course of his stay in the middle, Yuvraj hit Australia leg-spinner McGain for three sixes in a single over, proving once again his status of one of the biggest hitters in the game.

In the match, the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also showcased his class, scoring 42 runs off 30 balls with the help of 7 fours. Stuart Binny, former India all-rounder, hit 36 runs from 21 balls while Yusuf Pathan smashed 23 runs off 10 balls. Irfan Pathan also produced a fine cameo of 19 runs off 7 balls.

In reply to India's 220/7, Australia Masters' chase was derailed by three quick wickets inside the powerplay, with Vinay Kumar starting proceedings by getting rid of the dangerous Shane Watson (5) cheaply before dismissing Shaun Marsh (21).

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was preferred for the high-stakes encounter, proved to be a masterstroke, as he ran through the Australia Masters batting with an incredible spell of 4/15 off his four overs. Nadeem struck in his first over with the scalp of Ben Dunk (21) before accounting for the wickets of Nathan Reardon (21), Nathan Coulter-Nile (0), and Ben Hilfenhaus (2) to put the visitors on the back foot. With Australia struggling at 49/3 after the powerplay, their troubles deepened when Stuart Binny made an instant impact, snaring Daniel Christian (2).

Desperate for stability, Reardon, coming off a half-century the previous night, looked to revive the innings. He was handed a lifeline after Binny missed a sharp return catch, and the left-hander capitalized with a couple of crisp boundaries, momentarily igniting hopes of a fightback. However, those hopes were swiftly dashed as Nadeem returned to deliver a decisive blow, striking twice in consecutive deliveries. He first dismissed Reardon for a 14-ball 21 before trapping Nathan Coulter-Nile off the very next ball, reducing Australia Masters to a precarious 74/6.

Fellow left-arm spinner Pawan Negi then packed Steve O'Keefe for a duck even as Ben Cutting raged a lone battle for his side before eventually being dismissed by Irfan Pathan for 39 to end Australia's hopes. In the second semifinal on Friday, the Sri Lanka Masters, who finished atop the IML points table after the group stage, will take on the West Indies Masters at the same venue.

