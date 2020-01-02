Yuvraj Singh , who turned 38 on December 12, 2019, was impressed by Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher's batting skills. On Thursday, Saiyami Kher tweeted a video of herself where she can be seen playing "front foot" drives. "2020 on the front foot," Saiyami Kher captioned the video on Twitter. Soon after the actress posted the video, Yuvraj Singh was quick to appreciate her shot selection. "Shot buddy," Yuvraj Singh replied to Saiyami's tweet.

On Wednesday, the former India all-rounder took to Twitter to wish his fans "happy new decade" with a heartwarming message.

"A Very Happy New Decade to everyone, may this new year bring along with it lotsa love brotherhood, peace, happiness and good health in all our lives. Let us inspire others to be the better version of themeselves and be the change we wish to see #HappyNew2020," Yuvraj tweeted.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2019, the 38-year-old featured in the T10 league held in Dubai in November last year.

Yuvraj, who was the captain of Maratha Arabians, had a below average tournament as he could only manage 44 runs from four innings. However, he ended up lifting the trophy as his side won the tournament after beating Deccan Gladiators in the final.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, Yuvraj feels that young all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut against Bangladesh in November, can be a "good option" for India in the marquee event.

"Let's see what combination we get. I liked the fact that they included Shivam Dube. He is a good option because he a left-hander, who can bowl also, because Hardik (Pandya) has fitness concerns," Yuvraj had said.

(With PTI inputs)