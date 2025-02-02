India batter Abhishek Sharma on Sunday slammed his second T20I century during the fifth and final game of the series against England in Mumbai. Abhishek reached the milestone in just 37 balls, missing India captain Rohit Sharma and David Miller's all-time record by a whisker. Rohit and Miller hold the record for the fastest century (35 balls) among batters from Test playing nations. Abhishek looked on course of surpassing them at one point, but missed out in the end.

However, Abhishek still managed to etch his name in history books. He completed his century on the first ball of the 11th over, which is the earliest that any player has reached the landmark during a T20I innings. Previously, South Africa's Quinton de Kock held the record, having reached there in 10.2 overs.

After being sent in to bat, India suffered an early setback with the dismissal of Sanju Samson. However, Abhishek wasted no time in counter-attacking, launching a brutal assault on England's pace attack.

His fireworks began in the third over when he took on Jofra Archer, smashing the express pacer for a four and two towering sixes.

His aggression only intensified as he took the attack to Mark Wood and Jamie Overton. Overton, in particular, bore the brunt of Abhishek's onslaught as the southpaw smashed him for consecutive sixes in the fifth over to reach his half-century in just 17 balls. Abhishek continued his aggressive charge, dispatching every bowler that came his way, and reached his century in just 37 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is.

Tilak Varma, batting at the other end, also joined the carnage and helped India register their highest-ever Powerplay score in T20 internationals. By the end of the six-over fielding restrictions, India had posted a staggering 95/1, leaving England struggling for answers.

Abhishek had already shown his ability to score rapid hundreds when he equaled the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian, scoring a 28-ball hundred for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in late 2024.

Advertisement

(With IANS Inputs)