Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his terrific form in Test cricket. The southpaw scored a magnificent 175 during India's first innings against the West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. This was the seventh century for the player in the format. It was the fifth time that he had converted his ton into a 150-plus score. Doing so, Jaiswal surpassed Sachin Tendulkar as the Indian batter with the most 150-plus scores at the age of 23. Overall, the youngster is only behind Australia's Don Bradman, who has eight such scores to his name before turning 24.

While praising Jaiswal for his knock at the end of play on Day 2, Sunil Gavaskar passed a funny remark. "Keep scoring daddy hundreds," he said to the batter, before adding, "But because I am a grandfather I will take it (as) grandaddy hundred."

Resuming at 173, Jaiswal was run out after adding just two runs on Day 2. He was involved in a horrible mix-up with Shubman Gill, leading to the dismissal.

"I always try to play as long as I can. If I'm there, I should just take the game forward and play as long as I can. It's (his run-out) part of the game, so it's fine," said Jaiswal after the game.

"There is always a thought that what I can achieve and what can be my goal and my team's goal, I just try and be in the game and make sure if I'm in, I should take it long. I was trying to get in, so there was a bit of movement, but when I was in the middle, I was thinking that maybe I'll bat for one hour and then it will be easy for me to score. The wicket is still pretty good, we are bowling very well, we will be seeing as quickly as we can get to them and get them again," he added.

India declared their innings at 518 for 5 on Saturday. In response to the total, West Indies were 140 for 4 at stumps.