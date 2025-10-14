Following his side's win over West Indies by seven wickets, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that he enjoyed bowling in Delhi, where he could not find drift as compared to Ahmedabad's wicket. He also opened up on receiving guidance from veteran spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, which has been helping him. It was Kuldeep's eight wickets, including a first-innings five-wicket haul, that made a significant difference in the second Delhi Test, won by India by seven wickets while chasing 121 runs. The match's biggest highlight was a commendable fight from the Windies' top-order batters John Campbell and Shai Hope, who scored centuries and lower-order batters Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves, who made sure India were put to bat again despite being put to a follow-on. It was Kuldeep's crucial strikes which made sure that the target was not too high.

Kuldeep said during the post-match presentation, "This was a totally different wicket if you compare it to the first Test match. Bowling a lot of overs was the challenge here, we certainly did that, I enjoyed bowling here. The drift I experienced in Ahmedabad, if you compare it to this Test, the drift in the wicket was not present. The wicket was too dry. Playing two Test matches back to back is always fun."

"Bowling a lot of overs and getting the breakthrough in the middle is something I enjoy a lot. When you put a lot of revs on the ball, and because of the arm speed you generate, if you have a lot of revs on the ball, you generally get the drift. You love to get the batter bowled. I enjoyed a couple of wickets in the first Tests and here as well, it was good," he added.

Speaking on Jadeja's guidance and what he would do now after the series win as the Team India prepares for Australia tour, Kuldeep said, "I am going to watch a few (football) games, and we hardly have time (ahead of the tour to Australia from October 19 onwards). We got to fly tomorrow and we have a game on the 19th, so we have to prepare for that. It is lovely to have him (Jadeja) around. He is someone who has always guided me in tough situations and giving me some advice, it is really helping me."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After fall of KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six), Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, 12 fours) and a 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill before being run-out for 258-ball 175, with 22 fours. Gill continued his golden run in Tests, bringing his fifth ton of the year (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes) and had partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) taking India to 518/5 declared.

Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers for WI.

In their first innings, WI was skittled out for 248 runs as top-order knocks from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shai Hope (36 in 57 balls, with five fours) were barely starts which could not be the milestones.

Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) troubled WI with their spin on a slow track.

Forced to follow on, WI was once again down at 35/2, but a 177-run stand between John Campbell (115 in 199 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Hope (103 in 214 balls with 12 fours and two sixes) helped WI fight back well. A fine 40 in 72 balls from skipper Roston Chase and a remarkable 10th wicket stand of 79 runs between Justin Greaves (50 in 85 balls, with three fours) and Jayden Seales (32 in 67 balls, with a four and six) frustrated India, as WI was bundled out for 390 and took a 120-run lead. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah, with their three wickets, topped the wicket charts.

In the run-chase of 121, India lost Yashasvi early for 8, while KL and Sai Sudharsan (39 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 79-run stand. Skipper Gill was also dismissed cheaply, but KL's unbeaten 58* in 108 balls, with six fours and two sixes) anchored the innings and took India home with seven wickets in hand.

Kuldeep's eight wickets earned him the 'Player of the Match' award while for Jadeja, his century in Ahmedabad and total of eight wickets in the series gave him his third 'Player of the Series' trophy as India won the series 2-0.