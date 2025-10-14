After India's win in the Kotla Test, Gautam Gambhir wasn't just talking about pitch conditions or player of the match awards. His focus was squarely on something more fundamental - how India's Test cricketers prepare, and what truly earns them a place in the squad. "The best thing that happened in this series," Gambhir said, "was the way the Test guys prepared before it began. Going to play the India A games against Australia was very, very important."

That statement sums up India's evolving selection blueprint - one that values time in the middle over hours in the nets. For Gambhir and the selectors, India A tours and domestic cricket are no longer backup options; they are now the first line of evaluation.

Match Practice Over Net Practice

With players juggling three formats, Gambhir admitted the schedule is tough but insisted that professionalism lies in playing, not resting.

"Sometimes it's difficult," he said, "but that's what professionalism is about - using your days to the best of your ability. The guys who are part of Test cricket must prepare and play domestic cricket. Rather than just going to the NCA and working on skills, the more they play, the better it is for the team."

His words signal a clear shift - from controlled training to competitive exposure. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) remains a support system, but the proving ground is now Ranji Trophy and India A cricket.

Selection on Merit, Not Perception

Gambhir also stressed that India's Test dominance has come from players who earned their places through sustained red-ball form, not white-ball reputation.

"Playing Ranji Trophy before the South Africa series will be equally important," he said. "This group has prepared exceptionally well, and you can see the results."

In other words, the door to India's Test team now opens through first-class consistency - not IPL highlights or practice camps.

A Back-to-Basics Message

In an era where workload management often keeps stars off the field, Gambhir's philosophy feels refreshingly old-school. His message from Kotla was unmistakable: to play for India, you must keep playing cricket.

Play matches. Prove yourself in pressure. Earn your spot.

That, as Gambhir put it, is what professionalism - and Indian cricket's next era - is truly about.