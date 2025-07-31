With the fate of the series yet to be decided, India and England square off in the 5th and final Test at the Kennington Oval in London, starting Thursday. A number of changes are expected to be made in the playing XIs of both team, with the likes of Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. either confirmed or expected to sit out. However, the first day's play in the match is set to make things quite tricky for both teams, as weather prediction expects plenty of rain and thunderstorms in London on Thursday.

As per a report in Accuweather, there's an 86% chance of rain in London on Day 1 of the 5th Test, while the probability of thunderstorms is 26%. The cloud cover will remain at 86% on the opening day, with about 4 hours of rain expected in the area.

While the chances of rain are the highest on Day 1, the 5th Test at the Kennington Oval is likely to witness some rain for all five days. Of the other 4 days, the probability of precipitation is the highest on Day 2 (Friday).

India vs England 5th Test: Two Exhausted Sides Go Head To Head

England, in an exhausting schedule of five Test in under seven weeks, have made four changes to their side at the Oval, with the biggest one being the absence of skipper Ben Stokes.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell makes his first Test appearance of 2025, effectively as a replacement for Stokes.

Pacemen Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton all come into the team, with Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse rested.

Liam Dawson has been dropped, with England opting against deploying a specialist spinner.

India, meanwhile, have still to confirm if Jasprit Bumrah will play at the Oval.

Bumrah's back injury earlier this year prompted India to announce the fast bowler would only feature in three games during the current series.

India are set to recall Akash Deep, who took 10 wickets in Bumrah's absence during India's 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston before suffering a groin injury in the next match at Lord's.

With AFP Inputs