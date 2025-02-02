The Indian cricket team scripted history during its fifth and final T20I match against England at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief as India smashed their highest-ever score in the powerplay in the format, 95 runs at the loss of one wicket. Boundaries were flowing all-around the park, thanks to terrific hitting from Abhishek as he reached his fifty in only 17 balls. By the end of powerplay, the southpaw reached the score of 58 off only 21 balls. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma scored 19 off 8 balls and Sanju Samson, who was dismissed in the powerplay, hit 16 off 7 balls during the first six overs of India's play.

India's highest scores in T20I powerplay -

95/1 vs England in Mumbai in 2025

82/2 vs SCotland in Dubai in 2021

82/1 vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024

78/2 vs South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018

Abhishek continued the carnage as India reached the 100-run mark in 6.3 overs, their quickest century in the T20I format. India went past their previous record of scoring a hundred in 7.1 overs vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October last year. Meanwhile, the southpaw slammed his personal ton in only 37 balls.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl in the match. England made one change in the playing XI, with Saqib Mahmood making way for Mark Wood. For India, Arshdeep Singh was replaced with seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami. The series is already in India's firm grip with a 3-1 lead, making the final T20I a dead rubber.

England captain Jos Buttler said after winning the toss, "We played some good cricket in patches. We should have executed it better though. Need to grab the special moments in the game. There's a good vibe in the team, it's a good venue and it's a great crowd. It's a good wicket, Mark Wood comes back in. Both teams are high-octane (in terms of batting)."

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said during the time of the toss, "We wanted to bat first, looks a good wicket. I am hoping there won't be much dew. It's going to be a full-packed stadium tonight. We want the boys taking that responsibility, that's what we demand and that's what they are doing. You will fail sometimes, especially when you play that high-risk, high-reward game. Shami comes back in for Arshdeep Singh."

(With ANI Inputs)