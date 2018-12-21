Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra Get Together Ahead Of Christmas. See Picture

Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech celebrated a pre-Christmas bash with former India cricketers Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar, who were accompanied by their wives Rushma Nehra and Fatima Ghadially, respectively. In a picture shared by Rushma on Instagram, all the three cricketers were seen posing for a group selfie in front of a decorated Christmas tree in Budapest, Hungary. Meanwhile, it seemed former fast bowler Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge kept all the three couples waiting. "Hurry up @sagarikaghatge and @zaheer_khan34 ... waiting for you," Rushma said in the Instagram post.

While Yuvraj Singh commented on the picture expressing how cold he felt in Budapest, Hazel Keech re-posted the photograph, saying: "Merry Christmas all".

Photo Credit: Instagram

Yuvraj on Tuesday made headlines after Mumbai Indians picked him for his base price of Rs 1 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Jaipur. He initially went unsold in the auction, in which as many as 351 cricketers featured from across the globe.

After getting a lifeline from three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, the 37-year-old all-rounder said he is ready to make an impact in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

"There is fire in the belly, I'm keen to be competitive," Yuvraj said, as quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

"The hunger is there, I'm not playing for the sake of playing. I am playing because I want to play and I'm passionate about playing. Hopefully in this season I will be able to deliver," he added.

Yuvraj last played for India in June 2017 and was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad in the IPL 2018.