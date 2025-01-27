Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the third day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies from 76/4 in Multan
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the third day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies from 76/4 in Multan. Currently, Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali are standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts need 178 runs more to win the match. Earlier on Sunday, Kevin Sinclair led a West Indian spin trio to give the tourists a sniff of a series-levelling win. The gutsy West Indies scored 244 in their second innings to set the hosts a daunting 254-run target on a spinning Multan Stadium pitch. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, West Indies in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jan 25, 2025
Day 2 | Stumps
PAK
154&76/4 (24.0)
WI
163&244
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.17
Batsman
Saud Shakeel
13* (27)
Kashif Ali
1 (10)
Bowler
Kevin Sinclair
41/2 (11)
Jomel Warrican
3/1 (6)
We're all set to begin!
It is time for Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies and it is the visitors who are in the driver's seat. The hosts need over 170 runs and have lost their top order. They'll need Shakeel who has been excellent with the bat in recent times and the rest to step up if they're likely to come up on top. West Indies on the other hand, would love to continue to do what they're doing. This promises to be a cracker of a day. Stay tuned.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Pakistan will need somebody to play a big innings here. They do have the firepower, they do have the quality but their batters will have to show a lot of character. West Indies on the other hand, will know if they just keep hitting the right line and lengths, wickets will come. Day 3 promises to be a very exciting one. Do join us for it. Till then, goodbye and take care!
Day 2 was all about West Indies! First they batted brilliantly, Kraigg Brathwaite was the highlight with a half ton and there were a few others who also got starts. Courtesy that, they took a big lead of over 250 and in response, despite missing Roach, they have got four important wickets. Sinclair was the star with the ball as he has two to his name.
End of a brilliant day of Test cricket and it is West Indies who will be walking back with their heads held high! They have managed to get 4 big wickets and Pakistan still need another 178 runs and 178 on this wicket is a lot of runs.
On middle. Blocked. That will be STUMPS!
Beaten! Lovely bowling! Slows it up and lands it around off. This pitches and spins away. Ali is beaten as he looks to defend.
On the stumps. Kept out again.
On middle. Blocked.
Outside off. Left alone.
Flatter and on middle. Kept out.
DROPPED! That should have been taken! This is tossed up outside off. Shakeel looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the boot. It lobs to the keeper who spills it. How costly will this prove?
FOUR! Swept nicely! On the pads. This is hit through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
On the pads. Shakeel sweeps but to short fine leg.
Outside off. Left alone.
On middle. This is swept through square leg for one.
Outside off. Left alone.
Around off. Defended.
On middle. Kept out again.