Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the third day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies from 76/4 in Multan. Currently, Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali are standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts need 178 runs more to win the match. Earlier on Sunday, Kevin Sinclair led a West Indian spin trio to give the tourists a sniff of a series-levelling win. The gutsy West Indies scored 244 in their second innings to set the hosts a daunting 254-run target on a spinning Multan Stadium pitch. (Live Scorecard)