After going unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, David Warner is set to feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time in his career. Warner was acquired by Karachi Kings for a record-breaking Rs 2.58 crore making him the most expensive signing in PSL history. He was also named captain by the franchise, and is set to make his tournament debut on Saturday as Karachi Kings face Multan Sultans. Ahead of his side's opening match, Warner addressed the media in Karachi, where he faced an awkward question by a reporter.

The reporter claimed that many 'Indians' have trolled Warner for playing in the PSL since he was not picked up in the IPL this year. However, Warner rubbished the claim made by the reporter, saying he it was the first time he had heard such a claim.

"This is the first I've heard of it. From my perspective, I want to play cricket. There's an opportunity to come to PSL. My international calendar didn't allow me to come to PSL due to the timings. Now, I want to compete, captain the Karachi Kings, and hopefully we are able to win the trophy," Warner said during the press conference.

Warner entered the PSL Draft earlier this year after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah last November.

Karachi Kings acquired Warner as their first pick in the Platinum category during the PSL 10 Players Draft, held at the historic Hazoori Bagh in Lahore.

The seasoned southpaw boasts an impressive record in the T20s, garnering 12,913 runs to his name in 399 matches at an average of 37.00 while maintaining an impressive strike rate of 140.23.

Warner retired from international cricket last year.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).

