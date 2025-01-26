The love affair between British rock band Coldplay and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah seems to be continuing. Coldplay, who are performing five concerts in India between January 18 and 26, have referred to Bumrah during their live shows. Lead singer Chris Martin even paid tribute to him during one of their shows in Navi Mumbai, calling him "No. 1 in the world", to which Bumrah also showed his gratitude on social media. Now, a Jasprit Bumrah Test jersey was seen on stage as Martin and the band performed in Bumrah's home city Ahmedabad. Notably, Bumrah was also present in the event.

JASPRIT BUMRAH JERSEY AT COLDPLAY CONCERT IN AHMEDABAD. pic.twitter.com/UBYnYpj868 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2025

In the first Coldplay concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Chris Martin had joked that Jasprit Bumrah was present backstage, and had asked him to pause the concert so that he could bowl at Martin.

However, in the next show, Martin clarified that he had lied.

"Today, Bumrah sent us a serious message. He said, 'Listen, I did not give you permission to talk about me in your shows. I am the greatest bowler in the whole world.' So, with respect and love for Jasprit, number one in the world, we hope that we send love to him by showing you this clip of India destroying England," Martin had said during the second show.

Following that, a clip of Bumrah's iconic yorker to dismiss England batter Ollie Pope during England's Test tour of India in 2024 was played on the giant screen.

Bumrah had responded to the new fanfare, remarking on it on social media.

"This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned," Bumrah wrote on Instagram, reacting to the band's tribute to him.

Now, Coldplay keeping Bumrah's jersey with them on stage shows the mutual respect between the band and the pacer.