Mumbai Indians bowlers had an off day against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League 2025 game at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday. Hardik Pandya's poor bowling rotation added to MI's troubles as GT batters made the most of it, especially Sai Sudharsan, who scored 63 off 41 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes. Several videos from the match are going viral on social media in which ex-MI captain Rohit Sharma could be seen helping out current skipper of the team Hardik.

Watch it here:

Hardik pandya is coming again and again to get advice from leader Rohit Sharma

pic.twitter.com/gPXD8llamf — (@Ro_45stan) March 29, 2025

Hardik Pandya talking tips from his Captain Rohit Sharma.



The leader one and only @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/tGzpu9Qgj1 — (@rushiii_12) March 29, 2025

Rohit Sharma helped Hardik Pandya in the field set up and wicket came in the next over.



MI betrayed him last year but this man is so loyal to that team. Our Captain Forever. pic.twitter.com/55r16uhV6M — (@ImHydro45) March 29, 2025

Notably, Rohit, as a captain, led MI to a record five-titles before Chennai Super Kings equalled the feat.

Ahead of IPL 2024, MI traded Hardik from Gujarat Titans and named him the captain, taking over the duties from Rohit. The move sparked a huge debate and many fans and former cricketers vented out their frustration over the decision. The crowd at both Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - the home ground of GT - and Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - the home ground of MI - booed Hardik relentlessly the entire season.

MI too had one of their poorest finished as the side ended its IPL 2024 campaign at the bottom spot in the points table.

Gujarat Titans made 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, GT rode on a 41-ball 63-run knock by opener B. Sai Sudharsan and useful contributions from skipper Shubman Gill (38), Jos Buttler (39) and Sherfane Rutherford (18).

For MI, skipper Hardik Pandya (2/29), returning to action after missing the first game, took two wickets, while Trent Boult (1/34), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/28 in 2 overs), Deepak Chahar (1/39) and Satyanarayana Raju (1/40) accounted for one wicket apiece.

Playing XIs -

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna