England batter Harry Brook has time and again triggered fans on social media with his unthoughtful remarks. After his dismissal against spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the first T20I, Brook claimed that the 'smog' in Kolkata made it difficult for him to read the ball. However, the England batter was undone by the mystery spinner again in the second T20I in Chennai, where he didn't even have the smog to blame. After the end of the match, Brook became the victim of brutal trolling by former India international Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, in a video on his YouTube channel, imparted cricketing lessons to Brook while launching a stern attack at his 'smog' excuse after the series opener at the Eden Gardens.

"There was no smog there in Chennai. Harry Brook had earlier stated that there was smog in Kolkata, so picking Varun Chakravarthy was difficult. I want to say one thing to Harry Brook: 'Please understand that Varun Chakravarthy doesn't bowl leg spin that much. It is googly'," said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Ashwin delved deep into the technicalities of the game, saying Brook was failing to read the ball from Varun's hand. Unless he learns to do that, he will never be able to excel against the spinner.

"You moved to the leg stump and couldn't read the delivery, so you got bowled. Then you covered the stump and took a big stride, but couldn't read the googly, you got bowled again."

"No matter how the light is, if you are not reading the googly out of his hand, you are just not reading the delivery out of his hand," added Ashwin.

Since the conclusion of the Chennai match, Brook has been subjected to social media trolling as well. Even former India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar mocked the England star over his "smog" comment, saying there is none of it in Chennai.