Team India's chances of clinching the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai suffer a fresh blow, with a report suggesting that Jasprit Bumrah being 100% fit for the global event would require a 'miracle'. Bumrah has been struggling with a back injury since the 5th and final Test against Australia in Sydney. The pacer has reportedly been in touch with Dr. Rowan Schouten in New Zealand and is also scheduled to visit the country for treatment ahead of the Champions Trophy. However, with chances of him being 100% fit in time for the tournament being slim, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing a 'backup'.

According to a report in the Times of India, the selectors are looking to prepare Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj as 'backup' for Bumrah if the marquee pacer fails to recover in time for the Champions Trophy.

"The BCCI medical team is in touch with Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah to New Zealand. But that hasn't happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline," a BCCI source told TOI.

Harshit is a part of India's ODI squad for the England series and could be considered for selection in the Champions Torphy side too if Bumrah doesn't recover quickly. Dr. Schouten was the one who operated on Bumrah after the latter incurred an injury that saw him miss the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"The reports will be shared with his doctor in New Zealand. Sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback. The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to push hard given his significance over a long period of time," the report quoted a source as saying.

"The selectors will only be informed if he is ready to take the field after the entire process is complete. The selectors will need to keep a backup plan ready for him. It will be a miracle if Bumrah makes it," the source further said.

Bumrah has been asked to refrain from any rigorous physical exercise, making it difficult for him to be fit in time for the Champions Trophy. The BCCI can make changes to India's squad for the event by February 11.