Yuvraj Singh Has A Burning Desire To Make An Impact In IPL 2019

Updated: 20 December 2018 13:12 IST

Yuvraj Singh was picked up for IPL 2019 by Mumbai Indians for his base price of rupees one crore.

Mumbai Indians will be Yuvraj's sixth team in 12 editions of IPL. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh, who was bought by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) for his base price of Rs 1 crore at the auction in Jaipur on Tuesday, says that he is ready to put the past disappointments behind him and ready to make an impact in the upcoming season of the tournament. "There is fire in the belly, I'm keen to be competitive," he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

"The hunger is there, I'm not playing for the sake of playing. I am playing because I want to play and I'm passionate about playing. Hopefully in this season I will be able to deliver," he added.

Yuvraj went unsold in the first round of the auction but was picked by the Mumbai-based outfit in the second round.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who last played for India in June 2017, was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad last season and had a woeful season with the bat post which he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Yuvraj managed only eight outings for the franchise captained by Ravichandran Ashwin and scored only 65 runs.

Mumbai Indians will be Yuvraj's sixth team in 12 editions of IPL and he will be hoping to revive his career by getting some runs under his belt.

Yuvraj, who is in the twilight years of his career, said that he will take a decision on retirement after the 2019 World Cup.

"I will take a call after the 2019 World Cup. I will take stock about where my life is headed. At the moment the next three-four months are crucial for me in cricket. I want to just focus on that," Yuvraj concluded.

