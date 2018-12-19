IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Mumbai Indians' New Recruit, Has A Message For Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh, who went unsold in the first round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction, was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the second round in Jaipur on Tuesday. Soon after being bought by the IPL franchise led by Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj took to Twitter to thank Mumbai Indians for securing his services for the 2019 edition of the tournament and had a special message for his captain. "I am glad to be part of the @mipaltan family, looking forward for the season to begin. See u soon @ImRo45," Yuvraj tweeted.

I am glad to be part of the @mipaltan family, looking forward for the season to begin. See u soon @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 18, 2018

Mumbai Indians also brought back Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

"To be honest, we had budgeted a lot more for Yuvraj and Malinga. At Rs one crore, a player like Yuvraj is probably a (biggest) steal of 12 (sic) years. He has won every trophy there is to be won," franchise owner Akash Ambani said after the auction.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who last played for India in June 2017, was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad last season and had a woeful season with the bat post which he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Yuvraj managed only eight outings for the Punjab outfit scoring only 65 runs. KXIP's middle-order problems ensured that the franchise captained by Ravichandran Ashwin finished outside top four in IPL 2018.

In IPL 2019, with Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj will be hopeful of reviving his career by getting some runs under his belt.

In 2015, Yuvraj had set a new record as he emerged as the costliest-ever buy in the Indian Premier League by going for a whopping Rs 16 crore to Delhi Daredevils.