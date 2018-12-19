 
Indian Premier League 2019: Rohit Sharma Welcomes Yuvraj Singh To "City Of Heroics"

Updated: 19 December 2018 18:43 IST

Responding to Yuvraj Singh's tweet, Rohit Sharma welcomed the former Kings XI Punjab man to the "city of heroics" Mumbai Indians.

Yuvraj Singh was picked up for his base price of Rs 1 crore. © Twitter/Rohit Sharma

At the IPL auction 2019 in Jaipur on Tuesday, Yuvraj Singh got a lifeline as he was picked up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 1 crore. Soon after, Yuvraj took to Twitter to give a shout to Rohit Sharma and say, "I am glad to be part of the @mipaltan family, looking forward for the season to begin. See u soon @ImRo45," Yuvraj tweeted. Taking cue from the former Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) man, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Welcome to the city of heroics @YUVSTRONG12"

Yuvraj, 37, who last played for India in June 2017, was a part of the KXIP squad last season and had a woeful stint with the bat after which he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. Yuvraj managed only eight outings for the Punjab outfit scoring only 65 runs. KXIP's middle-order problems ensured that the franchise captained by Ravichandran Ashwin finished outside top four in IPL 2018.

In IPL 2019, with Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj will be hopeful of reviving his career by getting some runs under his belt.

In 2015, Yuvraj had set a new record as he emerged as the costliest-ever buy in the Indian Premier League by going for a whopping Rs 16 crore to Delhi Daredevils.

