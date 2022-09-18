It's been almost a decade since former India batter Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from international cricket. Tendulkar is currently leading India Legends in the second season of the Road Safety World Series. While India defeated South Africa Legends in their opening game, their match against West Indies Legends was washed out in Kanpur. Ahead of their game against New Zealand Legends on Sunday, Tendulkar was seen hitting the nets at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Tendulkar rolled back the days with an amazing lofted off-drive in the nets.

That lofted shot!



Watch the Master Blaster @sachin_rt smacking it in the nets. pic.twitter.com/LmFO2uw2dV — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) September 18, 2022

India Legends are the defending champions of the tournament, while New Zealand did not participate in the Road Safety World Series last year.

Coming out to open, Sachin managed to score just 16 runs against South Africa Legends.

A fine half-century from Stuart Binny and brilliant spin bowling spells from Rahul Sharma and Pragyan Ojha helped India Legends defeat South Africa Legends by 61 runs

Batting first, India posted 217/4 in 20 overs owing to Stuart Binny's unbeaten 82-run knock off just 24 balls.

In reply, South Africa were restricted to a total of 156 for nine.

The Road Safety World Series is taking place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September marked the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun.