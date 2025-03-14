A funny interaction between former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi during Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's wedding has gone viral on social media. A lot of videos have emerged from the ceremony that was attended a number of present and former India cricketers. In the video, Sakshi said that she believes that Dhoni was more lucky than her in their relationship. Pant, who was standing in the group with both of them, was quick to come up with a hilarious reply as he said, "All girls think like that". The comment left the group in splits with Dhoni smiling at the comment.

Sakshi :- Mahi is more lucky than me

Rishabh :- Sabhi ladkio ko yahi lagata hai.



pic.twitter.com/IV4t3v5ab0 — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) March 13, 2025

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had a rare reunion with former teammate MS Dhoni on Wednesday, as both attended wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi's wedding in Mussoorie. While Dhoni had also attended the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Tuesday, Gambhir only reached only reached Mussoorie on Wednesday to attend Sakshi's wedding. In what was a rare sight, Dhoni and Gambhir posed together for a photo, which has now gone viral on social media.

Dhoni and Gambhir shared the dressing room for years, helping India lift the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. However, since their playing days, there have been reports of the two not having the best of relationships.

As a result, fans were happy to see the two sharing the same frame.

In a viral video, Dhoni was seen singing Bollywood song, Tu Jaane Na. He was also accompanied by his wife Sakshi. For the unversed, Dhoni's wife and Pant's sister share the same name.

On Tuesday, Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant set the dance floor on fire at the sangeet ceremony. In a video going viral on the internet Dhoni and Raina can be seen showing off their dance moves on popular Sufi song 'Dama Dum Mast Qalandar'.