 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Road Safety World Series: Remaining Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Updated: 12 March 2020 10:43 IST

The remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played behind closed doors due to rising concerns over coronavirus in the country.

Road Safety World Series: Remaining Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Road Safety World Series: Remaining matches of the tournament will be played behind closed doors. © PTI

The remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai from March 13 when South Africa Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in a revised schedule due to rising concerns over coronavirus in the country. The decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of the players, staff and spectators. The numbers of cases in Maharashtra are escalating and as a result, the organising committee unanimously agreed that the third leg of the series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, be relocated to DY Patil Stadium and played behind closed doors along with the remaining games at the same venue and the final.

Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to over 60 as of Thursday morning.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara Irfan Khan Pathan Irfan Pathan Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Road Safety World Series matches to be played behind closed doors
  • Decision taken due to rising concerns over coronavirus in the country
  • World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Related Articles
Watch: Irfan Pathans Sons "Boxing" Match With Sachin Tendulkar
Watch: Irfan Pathan's Son's "Boxing" Match With Sachin Tendulkar
International Womens Day: Sachin Tendulkars Tribute To "5 Women" Who Played "Huge Role" In His Life. Watch
International Women's Day: Sachin Tendulkar's Tribute To "5 Women" Who Played "Huge Role" In His Life. Watch
Cant Wait To See How Donald Trump Pronounces Fakhar Zaman, Says Michael Vaughan
Can't Wait To See How Donald Trump Pronounces Fakhar Zaman, Says Michael Vaughan
Sachin Tendulkar Gets Ultimate Praise From Former Pakistan Skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq
Sachin Tendulkar Gets Ultimate Praise From Former Pakistan Skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq
Kevin Pietersens Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkars Name
Kevin Pietersen's Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar's Name
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.