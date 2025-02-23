Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Indo-Pak Game Not "Most Important", Says Shubman Gill. Gives Reason
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The big day is finally here as the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be taking on each other in the Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: ICC Champions Trophy 2025© AFP
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The big day is finally here as the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be taking on each other in the Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. On the eve of the high-octane clash, India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has said that it an "important" clash but the "most important" match will be the final. As both the teams share a bitter rivalry, the focus will be on the Playing XIs. It's a must-win match for Mohammad Rizwan and co as they come into this clash after suffering a 60-run defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's men claimed a comfortable six-wicket win against Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)
ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Pakistan, Live Updates, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:
- 13:11 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: No dew in Dubai!India played their campaign opener against Bangladesh on February 20, which happens to be the only game of the tournament that has taken place so far at the venue. There was no dew during the entire game which saw India struggle a bit under the lights. "In the last match, dew was not there. When dew is not there, it is not that easy to bat (under lights) and it is not that easy to rotate strike as well. Whoever does well in middle overs has a better chance of winning. With lack of dew, toss also doesn't play a big role. But, for any team – in any big match, if we don't get dew then the team that is batting later will have more pressure," said Shubman Gill.
- 13:04 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan under pressure!There is no denying the fact that Pakistan will be under tremendous pressure. They lost their first game to New Zealand by 60 runs. If they lose today, they will be nearly knocked out of the tournament. All in all, this is a must-win game for the Mohammad Rizwan-led side.
- 12:59 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Gill's comments on the all-important clash -"It is an important but the most important match will be the final," India's vice-captain Shubman Gill told reporters on the eve of the game. "It's not for me to say whether India-Pakistan contest is under-hyped or over-hyped. There is a long history of India-Pakistan cricket. It is a very exciting contest but it doesn't change anything for us," he added.
- 12:50 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: India's strong pace attackIndia have a fit-again and in-form Mohammed Shami, who is being brilliantly backed up by Harshit Rana. Shami's fifer against Bangladesh ensured that India did not miss injured talisman Jasprit Bumrah just yet. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has always turned up with his best against Pakistan in major ICC tournaments.
- 12:48 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Babar's dismal show against New ZealandBabar Azam copped a lot of criticism for a 94-ball 64 in the 60-run loss to New Zealand in the opening match. He was lambasted for failing to accelerate while the asking rate crept up in the chase of 320 runs in Karachi.
- 12:40 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Aqib Javed's update on BabarInterim head coach Aqib Javed, who addressed the media after practice, did not give any specific reason for Azam's absence, saying that the former captain chose to rest. Last night, Naqvi met the Pakistan cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and urged them to win Sunday's crucial match against India "at any cost" to silence critics.
- 12:39 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Babar's absence from the training sessionPakistan's star batter Babar Azam was conspicuous by his absence from the team's training and there was no clarity on his availability for the Champions Trophy clash against India on Sunday. Speculation is rife that he may be not be considered for the match after he was not seen at the practice session on Saturday evening. The practice was attended by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Azam was the only player who chose to take the day off.
- 12:25 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: India's loss vs Pakistan in 2017 finalIndia faced a setback in their last clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as they lost the 2017 title clash at The Oval to miss out on their second silverware in the tournament. Meanwhile, India have a psychological edge of staying unbeaten against Pakistan in the last six ODIs (including the 2023 Asia Cup group stage washout) since 2018.
- 12:11 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Quick recap of India's last encounter vs Pakistan in ODIsIn their last ODI meet in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, India registered an emphatic seven-wicket win as captain Rohit and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries to keep their winless record intact in the tournament. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to international cricket just before the World Cup after a more than a year injury hiatus, along with Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya made sure to back their captain's call to bowl first. The trio picked two scalps each to bundle out the visitors for a paltry 191.
- 12:06 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: The defending champions eye big winThe sub-continental rivals' last Champion Trophy clash was the 2017 final in which Pakistan walked away with the win and the trophy. Rizwan and Co. would look to draw inspiration from that triumph in London but would also need to scale up their performance in every department.
- 12:05 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: High-voltage matchHyped as a marquee showdown but mostly lopsided on the field, India and Pakistan lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday with Rohit Sharma's men aiming to seal a semifinal spot and Mohammad Rizwan's team desperate to avoid early elimination from the tournament.
