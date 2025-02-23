India vs Pakistan Live: No dew in Dubai!

India played their campaign opener against Bangladesh on February 20, which happens to be the only game of the tournament that has taken place so far at the venue. There was no dew during the entire game which saw India struggle a bit under the lights. "In the last match, dew was not there. When dew is not there, it is not that easy to bat (under lights) and it is not that easy to rotate strike as well. Whoever does well in middle overs has a better chance of winning. With lack of dew, toss also doesn't play a big role. But, for any team – in any big match, if we don't get dew then the team that is batting later will have more pressure," said Shubman Gill.