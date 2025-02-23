Team India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium today in order to book their spot in the semifinals of the ongoing competition. The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a Champions Trophy event was during the 2017 edition's final, when Virat Kohli-led star-studded unit was humbled by Men in Green at the peak of star batters' run-chasing powers, being skittled out for 158 runs while chasing a mammoth 338 runs which Pakistan reached on the back of a century from Fakhar Zaman.

Avenging this would be fresh on the minds of players who were part of this heart-wrenching defeat, and their fans would no doubt relish every moment of India dominating Pakistan with bat or ball.

Dating back to 1952, India and Pakistan have a rivalry that has not only stood the test of time but continues to grow and evolve. These South Asian nations find another gear when they meet.

Anticipation for this encounter has reached fever pitch, given their last 50-over encounter was way back in 2023 at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where India claimed a seven-wicket win. The two sides also met at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where India prevailed by just six runs.

It has reached the point of desperation already for Pakistan, who simply need to win if they are any chance of progressing to the semi-finals in their home tournament after being crushed by New Zealand in their campaign opener. Without their hard-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan batting attack looks more conservative and toothless than ever.

Dubai Pitch Report Today:

The pitch, on Sunday, is expected to favour the bowlers early on, with seamers likely to play a bigger role in the contest. With due also playing a role later in the game, batting is expected to become easier as the game progresses. In 50-over contests, spinners play a crucial role in the middle-overs Hence, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first.

Dubai Weather Report Today:

There remains just a 1% chance of rain at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today, which means that a full 100-over contest will unfold between India and Pakistan. The weather will remain warm, with patches of cloud in the sky.

With ANI Inputs