Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq hit self-destruct, as he departed after scoring just 10 runs off 26 balls in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against India on Sunday. Imam found himself trailing to a fiery throw from India all-rounder Axar Patel. Imam got off the mark rather slowly after hitting the ball into the hands of the mid-on fielder Axar. Imam, probably unaware of the danger, was seen running casually towards the non-striker's end as Axar's throw went past him and shattered the stumps.

Though the Pakistan batter put in a dive late into the run, he couldn't make the other end in time. As Imam departed, a hilarious meme fest triggered on social media, comparing the Imam to his uncle Inzamam who was also at the center of many forgettable run-outs over the course of his career.





Axar Patel with a stunning direct hit and Imam-ul-Haq is caught short! A moment of brilliance in the #GreatestRivalry—can Pakistan recover from this setback? #ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star… pic.twitter.com/vkrBMgrxTi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

Imam was brought into the team after Fakhar Zaman was ruled out due to an injury he sustained in the last match against Pakistan.

After winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to bat first. He said: "Will bat first, looks like a good surface. Want to put up a good target. Every match is important in ICC events, we will keep things normal. The boys are familiar with these conditions, we have done well here and we want to do our best today. We lost our last game, but it is past for us now. One change - Fakhar is out, Imam is in."

Imam, however, failed to impress in the must-win match against arch-rivals India.